Log In or Subscribe to read more
Kraus-Anderson has broken ground on the 98-bed Rolling Hills Senior Living and Rehabilitation Center in Sparta, Wis The Minneapolis developer is building the $20 million property at 14400 County Highway B, about 29 miles east of La Crosse, Wis,...
Real Estate NJ Berkshire Group is offering for sale the 240-unit Berkshire Stewards Crossing apartment property in Lawrenceville, NJ The Boston company has hired JLL to market the complex, which could sell for about $68 million, or $283,333/unit...
Chicago Business Journal A venture of Becovic and Next Realty has paid $162 million, or about $69,828/unit, for a portfolio of 14 apartment buildings totaling 232 units in Milwaukee Becovic, of Chicago, and Next Realty, of Skokie, Ill, purchased the...
Louisville Business First MCR Hotels has paid $202 million, or $134,667/room, for the 150-room Hilton Garden Inn Louisville Mall of St Matthews in Louisville, Ky The New York management and development company purchased the property from its...
Crain’s Chicago Business UBS Realty is offering for sale the Bernardin, a 171-unit apartment property in Chicago The Hartford, Conn, company has hired CBRE to market the complex, which it had purchased in 2005 for $894 million The Bernardin,...
Crain’s Chicago Business UBS Realty is offering for sale the 11 million-square-foot office building at 35 West Wacker Drive in Chicago The Hartford, Conn, company has hired Eastdil Secured’s Chicago office to market the property, which...
Milwaukee Business Journal An affiliate of Reign Capital has paid $301 million, or $13736/sf, for the AT&T Center, a 219,135-square-foot office building in Milwaukee The New York development and management company purchased the property from an...
Washington Business Journal A venture of Brandywine Realty Trust and the Shooshan Co is offering for sale a stake in 23-story mixed-use property at 4040 Wilson Blvd in Arlington, Va The property, which opened last year, has 225,000 square feet of...
Crain’s Chicago Business Russland Capital Group is offering for sale 1407 on Michigan, a 199-unit apartment property in Chicago The local development firm has hired Berkadia Institutional Solutions to market the property, which is expected to...