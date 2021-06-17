Log In or Subscribe to read more
Swiss investment manager Mirabaud Group, represented by Exan Capital, has paid $15025 million, or nearly $477/sf, for Warren Corporate Center 100 and 200, a pair of office buildings with 315,086 square feet in Warren, NJ The buildings were purchased...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Asia Capital Real Estate has paid $61 million, or $231,061/unit, for the 264-unit Lola Apartments in Riverview, Fla, about 20 miles southeast of Tampa, Fla The Singapore company bought the complex from a...
Capital Allocation Partners has paid $305 million, or $179,411/unit, for two apartment properties that total 170 units near Arizona State University in Tempe, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, investor acquired the properties – the 134-unit Sakara...
Rentvcom Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has paid $246 million, or $33699/sf, for Saddleback Professional Center, a 73,000-square-foot office building in Laguna Woods, Calif The Nashville, Tenn, REIT purchased the property from Miramar Capital, which...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Cardone Capital has bought Aventura Harbour Centre, a 528,954-square-foot office building in Aventura, Fla, for $91 million, or about $17204/sf A company managed by Rob B Shults of Irving, Texas, sold...
Blackstone Group has paid $659 million, or $319,902/unit, for Haven by Watermark, a 206-unit apartment property in Green Valley Ranch, Colo, which is just east of Denver The investment manager bought the property, which was completed last year, from...
GI Partners has paid $155 million, or $41894/sf, for the Mt Eden Research Park, with 369,986 square feet of life-sciences space in Hayward, Calif, just south of Oakland, Calif The San Francisco investment manager bought the six-building property...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT has provided $59 million of financing to help fund New Mountain Capital’s purchase of the 491,200-square-foot industrial property at 50 Horseblock Road in Yaphank, NY, a community in Long Island’s Suffolk...
Tampa Bay Business Journal An affiliate of Eaton Vance Real Estate Investment Group has paid $170 million, or about $15770/sf, for a 108 million-square-foot industrial property in Auburndale, Fla, about 11 miles east of Lakeland, Fla The Boston...