Log In or Subscribe to read more
MG Properties Group has paid $745 million, or $334,080/unit, for Centra, a 223-unit apartment property in Phoenix The San Diego investor purchased the property from Fore Property of Scottsdale, Ariz, which was represented in the deal by Cushman...
Nuveen Real Estate has sold the 1,184-unit Palomino Park Apartments in Highlands Ranch, Colo, to an undisclosed buyer for $435 million, or $367,398/unit JLL Capital Markets represented Nuveen, of Chicago, in the sale and secured $28275 million in...
Kilroy Realty Corp has agreed to pay $580 million, or nearly $795/sf, for Indeed Tower, a 730,000-square-foot office building in downtown Austin, Texas, making its entry into that market The Los Angeles REIT, which is being represented in the...
Swiss investment manager Mirabaud Group, represented by Exan Capital, has paid $15025 million, or nearly $477/sf, for Warren Corporate Center 100 and 200, a pair of office buildings with 315,086 square feet in Warren, NJ The buildings were purchased...
HP Ventures Group has paid $2075 million, or $324,218/unit, for 101 West, a 64-unit apartment property in Barrington, Ill, about 40 miles outside of Chicago The Chicago developer purchased the property from Monroe Residential Partners of Chicago,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Asia Capital Real Estate has paid $61 million, or $231,061/unit, for the 264-unit Lola Apartments in Riverview, Fla, about 20 miles southeast of Tampa, Fla The Singapore company bought the complex from a...
Capital Allocation Partners has paid $305 million, or $179,411/unit, for two apartment properties that total 170 units near Arizona State University in Tempe, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, investor acquired the properties – the 134-unit Sakara...
Rentvcom Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has paid $246 million, or $33699/sf, for Saddleback Professional Center, a 73,000-square-foot office building in Laguna Woods, Calif The Nashville, Tenn, REIT purchased the property from Miramar Capital, which...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Cardone Capital has bought Aventura Harbour Centre, a 528,954-square-foot office building in Aventura, Fla, for $91 million, or about $17204/sf A company managed by Rob B Shults of Irving, Texas, sold...