Dallas Business Journal A venture of Hines, Mitsui Fudosan America and McNair Interests has broken ground on a mixed-use complex in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The project is being developed on a 337-acre site at 3001 Maple Ave Plans call for...
Monthly rents for apartments nationwide increased in May by $12/unit from the month before, to $1,428/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That marks the largest one-month increase in rents since at least 2007 The largest one-month increase before May...
Dallas Morning News Larson Capital Management has bought Granite Tower, a 240,000-square-foot office building in Dallas The St Louis company bought the 10-story property, at 4055 Valley View Lane, from Buchanan Street Partners of Newport Beach,...
Dallas Morning News Construction is underway on the 351-unit Ovation at Gatalyn Park Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas A venture of Bridge Investment Group and Legacy Partners is building the project at 2323 Plaza Boulevard, next...
Houston Business Journal Affiliates of Lexington Realty Trust has bought a portfolio of three industrial properties totaling 740,213 square feet near the Port of Houston The New York REIT bought the portfolio from Triten Real Estate Partners of...
San Antonio Business Journal Streamline Advisory Partners is teaming with the San Antonio Housing Authority to build the Palo Alto Apartments, a 336-unit complex near the city’s Texas A&M South Side campus The property is being built on 16...
Austin Business Journal Jay Paul Co has filed plans to develop a two-building office project totaling 775,000 square feet in Austin, Texas The six-story property, dubbed Springdale Green, is being built on a 30-acre site off Springdale Road near...
Austin Business Journal Stratus Properties Inc is planning to build a 183-unit apartment complex in Austin, Texas The local developer has lined up $303 million of construction financing for the project, which is being called The Saint June...
Austin Business Journal Reger Holdings LLC has lined up $2785 million of financing for the development of The Linden, a 117-unit residential condominium property in Austin, Texas Madison Realty Capital provided the loan Reger, of New York, is...