Houston Business Journal Custom Goods has agreed to fully lease a 353,000-square-foot industrial property in the Bay Area Business Park in the Houston suburb of Pasadena, Texas The Carson, Calif, warehousing and logistics company is taking its space...
San Fernando Valley Business Journal USA Properties Fund has broken ground on Terracina at Lancaster, a 264-unit apartment property in Lancaster, Calif, about 70 miles north of Los Angeles The Roseville, Calif, company expects the complex to be...
New York YIMBY Plans have been submitted for a proposed 63-story building at 41-47 West 57th St in Manhattan that would include 119 residential units, 158 hotel rooms and 10,212 square feet of space for a restaurant The site, which was purchased 10...
Philadelphia Business Journal Southern Land Co has proposed constructing a 329-unit apartment property in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties section The building, at 418 Spring Garden St, will have 14,520 square feet of retail space and 89...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Walton Street Capital and Court Street Ventures is developing Crown 95 Logistics Center, a 381,200-square-foot industrial property in Philadelphia It will break ground on the project later this year and...
Washington Business Journal A venture of Felice Development Group and Fields Grade plans on building a 900-unit apartment project in Washington, DC The property, at 1333 M St SE, will consist of three residential buildings and include about 45,000...
Developers are increasing the size of apartment units in more than one-third of the country’s markets by an average of 48 square feet, according to analysis by RentCafe One-bedroom units that are under construction in 33 of the 92 markets...
Boston Business Journal HYM Investment Group plans to develop a 500,000-square-foot life-sciences building in the Boston suburb of Revere, Mass The Boston developer originally had planned on constructing a residential building on the site, but now...
Real Estate NJ Blue Onyx Cos has broken ground on 14 Summit, a 78-unit apartment project in East Orange, NJ The five-story building, at 14 Summit St, will have one- and two-bedroom units, along with coworking space, a lounge, fitness center and two...