Charlotte Business Journal Southwood Realty has sold Stone Haven Pointe, a 264-unit apartment property in Rock Hill, SC, for $342 million, or about $129,545/unit The Gastonia, NC, company sold the complex, at 1304 Stoneypointe Drive, to Pedcor Cos...
Dallas Morning News American West Worldwide Express Inc has agreed to lease 108,000 square feet of industrial space at 3535 La Reunion Parkway in Dallas Taurus Investment Holdings owns the property and was represented in the deal by Holt Lunsford...
San Antonio Business Journal Ohana Real Estate Investors has acquired the 496-room La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio The Redwood City, Calif, company bought the luxury property from USAA Real Estate Co of San Antonio The purchase price was...
Westcore has paid $108 million, or about $7714/sf, for two industrial properties with 143 million square feet in California The San Diego investor purchased the properties, at 2801 West Ave H in Lancaster and 1744 East Beamer St in Woodland, from...
Kushner Cos has paid $46 million, or nearly $217,000/unit, for the 212-unit Spotswood Commons apartment property in Williamsburg, Va The New York investor bought the 19-year-old property, at 100 Glenburnie Road, from Dolben Co of Woburn, Mass, which...
Crain’s Chicago Business Trilogy Real Estate Group has paid $458 million, or $398,260/unit, for Park 205, a 115-unit apartment property in Park Ridge, Ill, about 15 miles northwest of Chicago The Chicago investment and management firm...
Rentvcom Lighthouse Investments has acquired the 120-room Loews Hotel 1000 in downtown Seattle The purchase price was not disclosed The Beverly Hills, Calif, company bought the property from Loews Hotel & Co of New York, which had bought it in...
Houston Business Journal Equus Capital Partners has bought the 757,325-square-foot Park 845 Crossing industrial property in Houston’s Greenspoint submarket The Philadelphia company purchased the five-building complex, near the intersection of...
Eagle Rock Plaza, a 462,823-square-foot enclosed shopping mall in Los Angeles, has been sold for $76 million to Eastern Development The sales price is good news for holders of bonds in JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2006-LDP7, which held...