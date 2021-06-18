Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News MDH Partners has bought the 154,000-square-foot Bronze Way Distribution Center in Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed JLL brokered the deal The property, which was built in 1978, sits on 79 acres at 4707...
San Antonio Business Journal Ohana Real Estate Investors has acquired the 496-room La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio The Redwood City, Calif, company bought the luxury property from USAA Real Estate Co of San Antonio The purchase price was...
Houston Business Journal Equus Capital Partners has bought the 757,325-square-foot Park 845 Crossing industrial property in Houston’s Greenspoint submarket The Philadelphia company purchased the five-building complex, near the intersection of...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Hines, Mitsui Fudosan America and McNair Interests has broken ground on a mixed-use complex in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The project is being developed on a 337-acre site at 3001 Maple Ave Plans call for...
Houston Business Journal Custom Goods has agreed to fully lease a 353,000-square-foot industrial property in the Bay Area Business Park in the Houston suburb of Pasadena, Texas The Carson, Calif, warehousing and logistics company is taking its space...
Monthly rents for apartments nationwide increased in May by $12/unit from the month before, to $1,428/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That marks the largest one-month increase in rents since at least 2007 The largest one-month increase before May...
Dallas Morning News Larson Capital Management has bought Granite Tower, a 240,000-square-foot office building in Dallas The St Louis company bought the 10-story property, at 4055 Valley View Lane, from Buchanan Street Partners of Newport Beach,...
Dallas Morning News Construction is underway on the 351-unit Ovation at Gatalyn Park Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas A venture of Bridge Investment Group and Legacy Partners is building the project at 2323 Plaza Boulevard, next...
Houston Business Journal Affiliates of Lexington Realty Trust has bought a portfolio of three industrial properties totaling 740,213 square feet near the Port of Houston The New York REIT bought the portfolio from Triten Real Estate Partners of...