San Antonio Business Journal Plans have been approved for the Cattleman Square Lofts, a 138-unit workforce-housing property in San Antonio Work could start as early as January on the property, which is being built by Alamo Community Group at 811...
Houston Business Journal Capital Development Partners has started work on the initial phase of the Cedar Point Logistics Center in Houston’s Baytown area Phase one calls for an 800,405-square-foot building that will be fully occupied by...
Dallas Morning News Van Trust Real Estate has plans to build a 10-story office building with a total of 265,650 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The building, dubbed Tower One at Frisco Station, is being built as part of the...
The Real Deal BLDG Management has filed plans to develop an 818-unit residential building in Queens, NY The property, at 42-02 Orchard St, will have a ground-floor retail component The development site sits along Jackson Avenue in the...
Phoenix Business Journal Silver Creek Development has paid $343 million, or $26255/sf, for Ascend at Chandler Airport, a 130,642-square-foot office building in Chandler, Ariz The Beverly Hills, Calif, developer purchased the property from Irgens of...
REJournalscom Artis REIT has broken ground on Blaine35, a 317,400-square-foot industrial property in Blaine, Minn The Winnipeg, Manitoba, REIT is constructing the three-building property at the intersection of Interstate 35 West and 85th Avenue NE,...
Multi Housing News Draper & Kramer has broken ground on Moda at The Hill, a 225-unit apartment complex in St Louis The property is being built at 2100 Boardman St, as part of an 11-acre community that the Downers Grove, Ill, developer is...
Rentvcom Lighthouse Investments has acquired the 120-room Loews Hotel 1000 in downtown Seattle The purchase price was not disclosed The Beverly Hills, Calif, company bought the property from Loews Hotel & Co of New York, which had bought it in...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Hines, Mitsui Fudosan America and McNair Interests has broken ground on a mixed-use complex in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The project is being developed on a 337-acre site at 3001 Maple Ave Plans call for...