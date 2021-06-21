Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Plans have been approved for the Cattleman Square Lofts, a 138-unit workforce-housing property in San Antonio Work could start as early as January on the property, which is being built by Alamo Community Group at 811...
Houston Business Journal Capital Development Partners has started work on the initial phase of the Cedar Point Logistics Center in Houston’s Baytown area Phase one calls for an 800,405-square-foot building that will be fully occupied by...
Dallas Morning News Van Trust Real Estate has plans to build a 10-story office building with a total of 265,650 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The building, dubbed Tower One at Frisco Station, is being built as part of the...
Dallas Morning News Parallel Capital Partners Inc has lined up $95 million of financing against the Urban Towers in Irving, Texas, about 12 miles northwest of Dallas Bank of America provided the five-year loan, which was arranged by Newmark Urban...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of GMF Capital and Limitless Management has paid $339 million, or $128,897/unit, for the 263-unit Melvin Park Apartments in the Baltimore suburb of Catonsville, Md Robbins Property Associates of...
Commercial Observer J&R Acquisitions has paid $182 million for the 15,000-square-foot industrial building at 1301 Metropolitan Ave in Brooklyn, NY Peabody Webster Holdings sold the property in a deal brokered by TerraCRG The deal also includes a...
Commercial Observer A venture of Empire Capital Holdings and Igal Namdar has agreed to pay $107 million, or $48636/sf, for 345 Seventh Ave, a 220,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan It is buying the property from Clemons Management Corp...
Phoenix Business Journal Silver Creek Development has paid $343 million, or $26255/sf, for Ascend at Chandler Airport, a 130,642-square-foot office building in Chandler, Ariz The Beverly Hills, Calif, developer purchased the property from Irgens of...
Hyatt Hotels Corp has paid $148 million, or just more than $25 million/room, for the 59-room Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort, on a forested 160-acre parcel overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Big Sur, Calif The Chicago hotel company bought the...