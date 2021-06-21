Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal BLDG Management has filed plans to develop an 818-unit residential building in Queens, NY The property, at 42-02 Orchard St, will have a ground-floor retail component The development site sits along Jackson Avenue in the...
Multi Housing News Draper & Kramer has broken ground on Moda at The Hill, a 225-unit apartment complex in St Louis The property is being built at 2100 Boardman St, as part of an 11-acre community that the Downers Grove, Ill, developer is...
Crain’s Chicago Business Trilogy Real Estate Group has paid $458 million, or $398,260/unit, for Park 205, a 115-unit apartment property in Park Ridge, Ill, about 15 miles northwest of Chicago The Chicago investment and management firm...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Hines, Mitsui Fudosan America and McNair Interests has broken ground on a mixed-use complex in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The project is being developed on a 337-acre site at 3001 Maple Ave Plans call for...
San Fernando Valley Business Journal USA Properties Fund has broken ground on Terracina at Lancaster, a 264-unit apartment property in Lancaster, Calif, about 70 miles north of Los Angeles The Roseville, Calif, company expects the complex to be...
Crain’s Chicago Business FD Stonewater is offering for sale the 166,332-square-foot office building at 1007 Church St in Evanston, Ill, about 13 miles north of Chicago The Arlington, Va, investor has hired JLL to market the property, which is...
New York YIMBY Plans have been submitted for a proposed 63-story building at 41-47 West 57th St in Manhattan that would include 119 residential units, 158 hotel rooms and 10,212 square feet of space for a restaurant The site, which was purchased 10...
Philadelphia Business Journal Southern Land Co has proposed constructing a 329-unit apartment property in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties section The building, at 418 Spring Garden St, will have 14,520 square feet of retail space and 89...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Walton Street Capital and Court Street Ventures is developing Crown 95 Logistics Center, a 381,200-square-foot industrial property in Philadelphia It will break ground on the project later this year and...