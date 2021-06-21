Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Plans have been approved for the Cattleman Square Lofts, a 138-unit workforce-housing property in San Antonio Work could start as early as January on the property, which is being built by Alamo Community Group at 811...
Houston Business Journal Capital Development Partners has started work on the initial phase of the Cedar Point Logistics Center in Houston’s Baytown area Phase one calls for an 800,405-square-foot building that will be fully occupied by...
Dallas Morning News Van Trust Real Estate has plans to build a 10-story office building with a total of 265,650 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The building, dubbed Tower One at Frisco Station, is being built as part of the...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Gault Co and RTG Capital LLC has bought the Forney Industrial Park, a 311,000-square-foot property in suburban Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal The...
The New York real estate investment company has lined up $2271 million of financing for its purchase of 520 and 524 Broadway in Manhattan Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp was the lender...
The Real Deal Brookfield Property Partners has secured $224 million of financing against the 559,000-square-foot office building at 300 Vesey St in Manhattan Standard Chartered Bank provided the loan, which allowed Brookfield to retire $180 million...
Fannie Mae has launched a lending program designed to incentivize borrowers to set aside units at encumbered properties as affordable The Sponsor-Initiated Affordability, or SIA, program is designed to increase the country's stock of housing units...
Dwight Capital has provided $35 million of financing against the 316-unit Golden Gate Townhomes in Stone Mountain, Ga, which is roughly 15 miles east of Atlanta The bridge loan allowed the property’s owner, an investor group known as Elul LLC,...
Dallas Morning News American West Worldwide Express Inc has agreed to lease 108,000 square feet of industrial space at 3535 La Reunion Parkway in Dallas Taurus Investment Holdings owns the property and was represented in the deal by Holt Lunsford...