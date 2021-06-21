Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal BLDG Management has filed plans to develop an 818-unit residential building in Queens, NY The property, at 42-02 Orchard St, will have a ground-floor retail component The development site sits along Jackson Avenue in the...
Commercial Observer J&R Acquisitions has paid $182 million for the 15,000-square-foot industrial building at 1301 Metropolitan Ave in Brooklyn, NY Peabody Webster Holdings sold the property in a deal brokered by TerraCRG The deal also includes a...
Commercial Observer A venture of Empire Capital Holdings and Igal Namdar has agreed to pay $107 million, or $48636/sf, for 345 Seventh Ave, a 220,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan It is buying the property from Clemons Management Corp...
Fannie Mae has launched a lending program designed to incentivize borrowers to set aside units at encumbered properties as affordable The Sponsor-Initiated Affordability, or SIA, program is designed to increase the country's stock of housing units...
Dwight Capital has provided $35 million of financing against the 316-unit Golden Gate Townhomes in Stone Mountain, Ga, which is roughly 15 miles east of Atlanta The bridge loan allowed the property’s owner, an investor group known as Elul LLC,...
The $500 million of financing that Nightingale Properties and its venture partner, Wafra Capital Partners, had raised for the 12 million-square-foot 111 Wall St office building in Manhattan included $89 million of financing under the Commercial...
Swiss investment manager Mirabaud Group, represented by Exan Capital, has paid $15025 million, or nearly $477/sf, for Warren Corporate Center 100 and 200, a pair of office buildings with 315,086 square feet in Warren, NJ The buildings were purchased...
New York YIMBY Plans have been submitted for a proposed 63-story building at 41-47 West 57th St in Manhattan that would include 119 residential units, 158 hotel rooms and 10,212 square feet of space for a restaurant The site, which was purchased 10...
Washington Prime Group, which earlier this week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, last month had added seven shopping malls to its list of non-core properties, bringing the number of malls in that category to nine Among the latest...