The Real Deal Brookfield Property Partners has secured $224 million of financing against the 559,000-square-foot office building at 300 Vesey St in Manhattan Standard Chartered Bank provided the loan, which allowed Brookfield to retire $180 million...
Commercial Observer J&R Acquisitions has paid $182 million for the 15,000-square-foot industrial building at 1301 Metropolitan Ave in Brooklyn, NY Peabody Webster Holdings sold the property in a deal brokered by TerraCRG The deal also includes a...
Commercial Observer A venture of Empire Capital Holdings and Igal Namdar has agreed to pay $107 million, or $48636/sf, for 345 Seventh Ave, a 220,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan It is buying the property from Clemons Management Corp...
REJournalscom Artis REIT has broken ground on Blaine35, a 317,400-square-foot industrial property in Blaine, Minn The Winnipeg, Manitoba, REIT is constructing the three-building property at the intersection of Interstate 35 West and 85th Avenue NE,...
Multi Housing News Draper & Kramer has broken ground on Moda at The Hill, a 225-unit apartment complex in St Louis The property is being built at 2100 Boardman St, as part of an 11-acre community that the Downers Grove, Ill, developer is...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Hines, Mitsui Fudosan America and McNair Interests has broken ground on a mixed-use complex in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The project is being developed on a 337-acre site at 3001 Maple Ave Plans call for...
San Fernando Valley Business Journal USA Properties Fund has broken ground on Terracina at Lancaster, a 264-unit apartment property in Lancaster, Calif, about 70 miles north of Los Angeles The Roseville, Calif, company expects the complex to be...
New York YIMBY Plans have been submitted for a proposed 63-story building at 41-47 West 57th St in Manhattan that would include 119 residential units, 158 hotel rooms and 10,212 square feet of space for a restaurant The site, which was purchased 10...
Philadelphia Business Journal Southern Land Co has proposed constructing a 329-unit apartment property in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties section The building, at 418 Spring Garden St, will have 14,520 square feet of retail space and 89...