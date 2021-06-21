Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of GMF Capital and Limitless Management has paid $339 million, or $128,897/unit, for the 263-unit Melvin Park Apartments in the Baltimore suburb of Catonsville, Md Robbins Property Associates of...
The Real Deal BLDG Management has filed plans to develop an 818-unit residential building in Queens, NY The property, at 42-02 Orchard St, will have a ground-floor retail component The development site sits along Jackson Avenue in the...
The Real Deal Brookfield Property Partners has secured $224 million of financing against the 559,000-square-foot office building at 300 Vesey St in Manhattan Standard Chartered Bank provided the loan, which allowed Brookfield to retire $180 million...
Commercial Observer J&R Acquisitions has paid $182 million for the 15,000-square-foot industrial building at 1301 Metropolitan Ave in Brooklyn, NY Peabody Webster Holdings sold the property in a deal brokered by TerraCRG The deal also includes a...
Phoenix Business Journal Silver Creek Development has paid $343 million, or $26255/sf, for Ascend at Chandler Airport, a 130,642-square-foot office building in Chandler, Ariz The Beverly Hills, Calif, developer purchased the property from Irgens of...
Hyatt Hotels Corp has paid $148 million, or just more than $25 million/room, for the 59-room Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort, on a forested 160-acre parcel overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Big Sur, Calif The Chicago hotel company bought the...
South Florida Business Journal Chetu has paid $25 million, or about $13245/sf, for a 188,746-square-foot office building at 1500 Concord Terrace in Sunrise, Fla The software company purchased the property, which will serve as its new headquarters,...
Charlotte Business Journal Southwood Realty has sold Stone Haven Pointe, a 264-unit apartment property in Rock Hill, SC, for $342 million, or about $129,545/unit The Gastonia, NC, company sold the complex, at 1304 Stoneypointe Drive, to Pedcor Cos...
Dallas Morning News MDH Partners has bought the 154,000-square-foot Bronze Way Distribution Center in Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed JLL brokered the deal The property, which was built in 1978, sits on 79 acres at 4707...