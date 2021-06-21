Log In or Subscribe to read more
Vacancies rose and rental rates dropped in cities like New York, Chicago and Los Angeles Meanwhile, occupancies and rents were on the rise in southern US cities, like Atlanta and Tampa,...
South Florida Business Journal Cano Health has agreed to fully lease the 115,358-square-foot 1200 Building at 9675 NW 117th Ave in Miami An affiliate of Bridge Investment Group owns the property, which is part of the Flagler Station business park...
Dallas Morning News American West Worldwide Express Inc has agreed to lease 108,000 square feet of industrial space at 3535 La Reunion Parkway in Dallas Taurus Investment Holdings owns the property and was represented in the deal by Holt Lunsford...
Houston Business Journal Custom Goods has agreed to fully lease a 353,000-square-foot industrial property in the Bay Area Business Park in the Houston suburb of Pasadena, Texas The Carson, Calif, warehousing and logistics company is taking its space...
The national hotel occupancy rate climbed to 66 percent for the week through June 12, according to STR That’s a marked increase from the previous week’s 619 percent rate and puts it just shy of the 661 percent level recorded for all of...
Developers are increasing the size of apartment units in more than one-third of the country’s markets by an average of 48 square feet, according to analysis by RentCafe One-bedroom units that are under construction in 33 of the 92 markets...
Monthly rents for apartments nationwide increased in May by $12/unit from the month before, to $1,428/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That marks the largest one-month increase in rents since at least 2007 The largest one-month increase before May...
Dallas Business Journal SiteOne Landscape Supply has leased a 337,913-square-foot industrial property in Hutchins, Texas, about 11 miles southeast of Dallas The Roswell, Ga, provider of landscaping supplies is taking its space at a 750,000-sf...
Washington Business Journal The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute has signed a lease for 96,092 square feet at 1333 New Hampshire Ave, a 350,000-sf office building in Washington, DC The nonprofit will occupy three and half floors starting...