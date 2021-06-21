Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Parallel Capital Partners Inc has lined up $95 million of financing against the Urban Towers in Irving, Texas, about 12 miles northwest of Dallas Bank of America provided the five-year loan, which was arranged by Newmark Urban...
The Real Deal Brookfield Property Partners has secured $224 million of financing against the 559,000-square-foot office building at 300 Vesey St in Manhattan Standard Chartered Bank provided the loan, which allowed Brookfield to retire $180 million...
Fannie Mae has launched a lending program designed to incentivize borrowers to set aside units at encumbered properties as affordable The Sponsor-Initiated Affordability, or SIA, program is designed to increase the country's stock of housing units...
Dwight Capital has provided $35 million of financing against the 316-unit Golden Gate Townhomes in Stone Mountain, Ga, which is roughly 15 miles east of Atlanta The bridge loan allowed the property’s owner, an investor group known as Elul LLC,...
The $500 million of financing that Nightingale Properties and its venture partner, Wafra Capital Partners, had raised for the 12 million-square-foot 111 Wall St office building in Manhattan included $89 million of financing under the Commercial...
Swiss investment manager Mirabaud Group, represented by Exan Capital, has paid $15025 million, or nearly $477/sf, for Warren Corporate Center 100 and 200, a pair of office buildings with 315,086 square feet in Warren, NJ The buildings were purchased...
Washington Prime Group, which earlier this week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, last month had added seven shopping malls to its list of non-core properties, bringing the number of malls in that category to nine Among the latest...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Asia Capital Real Estate has paid $61 million, or $231,061/unit, for the 264-unit Lola Apartments in Riverview, Fla, about 20 miles southeast of Tampa, Fla The Singapore company bought the complex from a...
Berkadia has originated $587 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 480-unit Advenir at San Tropez Apartments in Pembroke Pines, Fla The seven-year, fixed-rate loan allowed the property’s owner, Advenir Inc of Aventura, Fla, to retire...