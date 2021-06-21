Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer J&R Acquisitions has paid $182 million for the 15,000-square-foot industrial building at 1301 Metropolitan Ave in Brooklyn, NY Peabody Webster Holdings sold the property in a deal brokered by TerraCRG The deal also includes a...
Commercial Observer A venture of Empire Capital Holdings and Igal Namdar has agreed to pay $107 million, or $48636/sf, for 345 Seventh Ave, a 220,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan It is buying the property from Clemons Management Corp...
Phoenix Business Journal Silver Creek Development has paid $343 million, or $26255/sf, for Ascend at Chandler Airport, a 130,642-square-foot office building in Chandler, Ariz The Beverly Hills, Calif, developer purchased the property from Irgens of...
Hyatt Hotels Corp has paid $148 million, or just more than $25 million/room, for the 59-room Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort, on a forested 160-acre parcel overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Big Sur, Calif The Chicago hotel company bought the...
South Florida Business Journal Chetu has paid $25 million, or about $13245/sf, for a 188,746-square-foot office building at 1500 Concord Terrace in Sunrise, Fla The software company purchased the property, which will serve as its new headquarters,...
Charlotte Business Journal Southwood Realty has sold Stone Haven Pointe, a 264-unit apartment property in Rock Hill, SC, for $342 million, or about $129,545/unit The Gastonia, NC, company sold the complex, at 1304 Stoneypointe Drive, to Pedcor Cos...
Dallas Morning News MDH Partners has bought the 154,000-square-foot Bronze Way Distribution Center in Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed JLL brokered the deal The property, which was built in 1978, sits on 79 acres at 4707...
San Antonio Business Journal Ohana Real Estate Investors has acquired the 496-room La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio The Redwood City, Calif, company bought the luxury property from USAA Real Estate Co of San Antonio The purchase price was...
Westcore has paid $108 million, or about $7714/sf, for two industrial properties with 143 million square feet in California The San Diego investor purchased the properties, at 2801 West Ave H in Lancaster and 1744 East Beamer St in Woodland, from...