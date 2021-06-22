Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Lincoln Harris has proposed building an office property with up to 250,000 square feet in Charlotte, NC The project is being planned for the Charlotte developer’s Phillips Place mixed-use complex in the city’s...
Washington Business Journal Finmarc Management Inc has paid $336 million, or $168/sf, for the 200,000-square-foot Park East Corporate Center in Chantilly, Va The seller was not disclosed The three-building office property, at 14150, 14048 and 13990...
Bisnow Foulger-Pratt has broken ground on Rae at Westlake, a 343-unit apartment property in Bethesda, Md The Potomac, Md, developer plans on completing the project in the third quarter of 2023 The five-story building is being built at the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Bartow Land Partners II LLC has proposed building a two-building industrial property in Cartersville, Ga, about 43 miles northwest of Atlanta The Atlanta developer is seeking a zoning change for the project’s 78-acre...
Multi Housing News A joint venture of Crescent Communities and ParkProperty Capital is breaking ground this month on NOVEL White Fence Farm, a 202-unit apartment property in Lakewood, Colo Crescent, of Charlotte, NC, and ParkProperty, of Atlanta,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal MAA is planning to build a 495-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Memphis, Tenn, multifamily REIT recently paid $235 million for the 185-acre development site, the Orion Marine Construction property on Rattlesnake...
New York Post A venture of Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners and Cain International has plans to develop a 185,000-square-foot office building at 125 West 57th St in Manhattan The site currently is home to the Calvary Baptist Church, which the venture...
San Antonio Business Journal Plans have been approved for the Cattleman Square Lofts, a 138-unit workforce-housing property in San Antonio Work could start as early as January on the property, which is being built by Alamo Community Group at 811...
Houston Business Journal Capital Development Partners has started work on the initial phase of the Cedar Point Logistics Center in Houston’s Baytown area Phase one calls for an 800,405-square-foot building that will be fully occupied by...