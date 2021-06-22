Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal Finmarc Management Inc has paid $336 million, or $168/sf, for the 200,000-square-foot Park East Corporate Center in Chantilly, Va The seller was not disclosed The three-building office property, at 14150, 14048 and 13990...
Multi Housing News A joint venture of Crescent Communities and ParkProperty Capital is breaking ground this month on NOVEL White Fence Farm, a 202-unit apartment property in Lakewood, Colo Crescent, of Charlotte, NC, and ParkProperty, of Atlanta,...
South Florida Business Journal Brookfield Asset Management has paid $263 million, or about $18105/sf, for the 145,260-square-foot Bristol Logistics Center in Doral, Fla The Toronto commercial real estate company bought the distribution warehouse, at...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Liberty Base Investments has paid $15 million, or about $141,509/unit, for the Blue Lake Village Apartments in Miami Shores, Fla A company managed by Fidel Yero sold the 106-unit complex, which sits on...
The Real Deal Colonnade Management has paid $192 million for the land beneath 909 Third Ave, a 134 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The New York company bought the land, or fee interest, from 601W Cos, which had acquired it in 2004...
Minneapolis/ St Paul Business Journal Peak Capital Partners has paid $447 million, or $259,883/unit, for the 172-unit Hello Apartments in Golden Valley, Minn The Provo, Utah, real estate investment firm purchased the complex from Continental...
Equus Capital Partners has paid $5325 million, or $166,406/unit, for Parkway on Westlake, a 320-unit apartment property in Humble, Texas The Philadelphia investment manager bought the complex on behalf of its Equus Investment Partnership XI LP...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Gault Co and RTG Capital LLC has bought the Forney Industrial Park, a 311,000-square-foot property in suburban Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal The...
Mile High CRE Central Development has broken ground on Encompass 171, a 171,600-square-foot industrial building in Englewood, Colo It will be the fourth building in the 62-acre Encompass Business Park, at 7033 South Blackhawk St, which is 16 miles...