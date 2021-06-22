Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal MAA is planning to build a 495-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Memphis, Tenn, multifamily REIT recently paid $235 million for the 185-acre development site, the Orion Marine Construction property on Rattlesnake...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Liberty Base Investments has paid $15 million, or about $141,509/unit, for the Blue Lake Village Apartments in Miami Shores, Fla A company managed by Fidel Yero sold the 106-unit complex, which sits on...
The Real Deal Colonnade Management has paid $192 million for the land beneath 909 Third Ave, a 134 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The New York company bought the land, or fee interest, from 601W Cos, which had acquired it in 2004...
Minneapolis/ St Paul Business Journal Peak Capital Partners has paid $447 million, or $259,883/unit, for the 172-unit Hello Apartments in Golden Valley, Minn The Provo, Utah, real estate investment firm purchased the complex from Continental...
Equus Capital Partners has paid $5325 million, or $166,406/unit, for Parkway on Westlake, a 320-unit apartment property in Humble, Texas The Philadelphia investment manager bought the complex on behalf of its Equus Investment Partnership XI LP...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Gault Co and RTG Capital LLC has bought the Forney Industrial Park, a 311,000-square-foot property in suburban Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of GMF Capital and Limitless Management has paid $339 million, or $128,897/unit, for the 263-unit Melvin Park Apartments in the Baltimore suburb of Catonsville, Md Robbins Property Associates of...
Commercial Observer J&R Acquisitions has paid $182 million for the 15,000-square-foot industrial building at 1301 Metropolitan Ave in Brooklyn, NY Peabody Webster Holdings sold the property in a deal brokered by TerraCRG The deal also includes a...
Commercial Observer A venture of Empire Capital Holdings and Igal Namdar has agreed to pay $107 million, or $48636/sf, for 345 Seventh Ave, a 220,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan It is buying the property from Clemons Management Corp...