Bisnow Elm Street Development has filed plans to build a 280-unit apartment project at the intersection of Richmond Highway and Buckman Road in Alexandria, Va The McLean, Va, company is under contract to buy the five-acre site, which previously had...
Bisnow Foulger-Pratt has broken ground on Rae at Westlake, a 343-unit apartment property in Bethesda, Md The Potomac, Md, developer plans on completing the project in the third quarter of 2023 The five-story building is being built at the...
REBusiness Online Woodside Health has paid $182 million, or $18372/sf, for Arrowhead Executive Center, a 99,062-square-foot office complex in Glendale, Ariz The Cleveland management firm purchased the property from Holualoa Cos of Tucson, Ariz,...
South Florida Business Journal Brookfield Asset Management has paid $263 million, or about $18105/sf, for the 145,260-square-foot Bristol Logistics Center in Doral, Fla The Toronto commercial real estate company bought the distribution warehouse, at...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Liberty Base Investments has paid $15 million, or about $141,509/unit, for the Blue Lake Village Apartments in Miami Shores, Fla A company managed by Fidel Yero sold the 106-unit complex, which sits on...
The Real Deal Colonnade Management has paid $192 million for the land beneath 909 Third Ave, a 134 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The New York company bought the land, or fee interest, from 601W Cos, which had acquired it in 2004...
Minneapolis/ St Paul Business Journal Peak Capital Partners has paid $447 million, or $259,883/unit, for the 172-unit Hello Apartments in Golden Valley, Minn The Provo, Utah, real estate investment firm purchased the complex from Continental...
Equus Capital Partners has paid $5325 million, or $166,406/unit, for Parkway on Westlake, a 320-unit apartment property in Humble, Texas The Philadelphia investment manager bought the complex on behalf of its Equus Investment Partnership XI LP...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Gault Co and RTG Capital LLC has bought the Forney Industrial Park, a 311,000-square-foot property in suburban Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal The...