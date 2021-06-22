Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Liberty Base Investments has paid $15 million, or about $141,509/unit, for the Blue Lake Village Apartments in Miami Shores, Fla A company managed by Fidel Yero sold the 106-unit complex, which sits on...
The Annex Group has lined up $583 million of financing for the development of Union at Wiley, a 180-unit apartment property in Cedar Rapids, Iowa The Indianapolis developer received a $27 million construction loan as well as $183 million of permeant...
Commercial Observer CTL Capital has provided $825 million of financing against the 500,000-square-foot Claremont Tower office property in Newark, NJ Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan, which has a 215-year term and a coupon that’s less than...
Dallas Morning News Parallel Capital Partners Inc has lined up $95 million of financing against the Urban Towers in Irving, Texas, about 12 miles northwest of Dallas Bank of America provided the five-year loan, which was arranged by Newmark Urban...
The New York real estate investment company has lined up $2271 million of financing for its purchase of 520 and 524 Broadway in Manhattan Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp was the lender...
The Real Deal Brookfield Property Partners has secured $224 million of financing against the 559,000-square-foot office building at 300 Vesey St in Manhattan Standard Chartered Bank provided the loan, which allowed Brookfield to retire $180 million...
Fannie Mae has launched a lending program designed to incentivize borrowers to set aside units at encumbered properties as affordable The Sponsor-Initiated Affordability, or SIA, program is designed to increase the country's stock of housing units...
Dwight Capital has provided $35 million of financing against the 316-unit Golden Gate Townhomes in Stone Mountain, Ga, which is roughly 15 miles east of Atlanta The bridge loan allowed the property’s owner, an investor group known as Elul LLC,...
The $500 million of financing that Nightingale Properties and its venture partner, Wafra Capital Partners, had raised for the 12 million-square-foot 111 Wall St office building in Manhattan included $89 million of financing under the Commercial...