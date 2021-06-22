Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business FD Stonewater is offering for sale the 166,332-square-foot office building at 1007 Church St in Evanston, Ill, about 13 miles north of Chicago The Arlington, Va, investor has hired JLL to market the property, which is...
Washington Prime Group, which earlier this week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, last month had added seven shopping malls to its list of non-core properties, bringing the number of malls in that category to nine Among the latest...
Real Estate NJ Berkshire Group is offering for sale the 240-unit Berkshire Stewards Crossing apartment property in Lawrenceville, NJ The Boston company has hired JLL to market the complex, which could sell for about $68 million, or $283,333/unit...
The Columbus, Ohio, REIT late yesterday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of Texas The company said the filing will allow it to restructure its corporate-level debt, giving Washington Prime the opportunity to de-leverage its...
Crain’s Chicago Business UBS Realty is offering for sale the Bernardin, a 171-unit apartment property in Chicago The Hartford, Conn, company has hired CBRE to market the complex, which it had purchased in 2005 for $894 million The Bernardin,...
Crain’s Chicago Business UBS Realty is offering for sale the 11 million-square-foot office building at 35 West Wacker Drive in Chicago The Hartford, Conn, company has hired Eastdil Secured’s Chicago office to market the property, which...
Washington Business Journal A venture of Brandywine Realty Trust and the Shooshan Co is offering for sale a stake in 23-story mixed-use property at 4040 Wilson Blvd in Arlington, Va The property, which opened last year, has 225,000 square feet of...
Crain’s Chicago Business Russland Capital Group is offering for sale 1407 on Michigan, a 199-unit apartment property in Chicago The local development firm has hired Berkadia Institutional Solutions to market the property, which is expected to...
Crain’s Chicago Business A group of investors led by Sterling Bay Co is offering for sale the 178-room Talbott Hotel in Chicago JLL has the listing The investor group includes Conlon & Co, Geolo Capital, actor John Cusack and National...