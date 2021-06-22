Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Liberty Base Investments has paid $15 million, or about $141,509/unit, for the Blue Lake Village Apartments in Miami Shores, Fla A company managed by Fidel Yero sold the 106-unit complex, which sits on...
The Annex Group has lined up $583 million of financing for the development of Union at Wiley, a 180-unit apartment property in Cedar Rapids, Iowa The Indianapolis developer received a $27 million construction loan as well as $183 million of permeant...
New York Post A venture of Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners and Cain International has plans to develop a 185,000-square-foot office building at 125 West 57th St in Manhattan The site currently is home to the Calvary Baptist Church, which the venture...
The Real Deal Colonnade Management has paid $192 million for the land beneath 909 Third Ave, a 134 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The New York company bought the land, or fee interest, from 601W Cos, which had acquired it in 2004...
Dallas Morning News Parallel Capital Partners Inc has lined up $95 million of financing against the Urban Towers in Irving, Texas, about 12 miles northwest of Dallas Bank of America provided the five-year loan, which was arranged by Newmark Urban...
The New York real estate investment company has lined up $2271 million of financing for its purchase of 520 and 524 Broadway in Manhattan Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp was the lender...
The Real Deal BLDG Management has filed plans to develop an 818-unit residential building in Queens, NY The property, at 42-02 Orchard St, will have a ground-floor retail component The development site sits along Jackson Avenue in the...
The Real Deal Brookfield Property Partners has secured $224 million of financing against the 559,000-square-foot office building at 300 Vesey St in Manhattan Standard Chartered Bank provided the loan, which allowed Brookfield to retire $180 million...
Commercial Observer J&R Acquisitions has paid $182 million for the 15,000-square-foot industrial building at 1301 Metropolitan Ave in Brooklyn, NY Peabody Webster Holdings sold the property in a deal brokered by TerraCRG The deal also includes a...