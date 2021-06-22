Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Brookfield Asset Management has paid $263 million, or about $18105/sf, for the 145,260-square-foot Bristol Logistics Center in Doral, Fla The Toronto commercial real estate company bought the distribution warehouse, at...
Tampa Bay Business Journal MAA is planning to build a 495-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Memphis, Tenn, multifamily REIT recently paid $235 million for the 185-acre development site, the Orion Marine Construction property on Rattlesnake...
The Annex Group has lined up $583 million of financing for the development of Union at Wiley, a 180-unit apartment property in Cedar Rapids, Iowa The Indianapolis developer received a $27 million construction loan as well as $183 million of permeant...
Commercial Observer CTL Capital has provided $825 million of financing against the 500,000-square-foot Claremont Tower office property in Newark, NJ Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan, which has a 215-year term and a coupon that’s less than...
The Real Deal Colonnade Management has paid $192 million for the land beneath 909 Third Ave, a 134 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The New York company bought the land, or fee interest, from 601W Cos, which had acquired it in 2004...
Minneapolis/ St Paul Business Journal Peak Capital Partners has paid $447 million, or $259,883/unit, for the 172-unit Hello Apartments in Golden Valley, Minn The Provo, Utah, real estate investment firm purchased the complex from Continental...
Equus Capital Partners has paid $5325 million, or $166,406/unit, for Parkway on Westlake, a 320-unit apartment property in Humble, Texas The Philadelphia investment manager bought the complex on behalf of its Equus Investment Partnership XI LP...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Gault Co and RTG Capital LLC has bought the Forney Industrial Park, a 311,000-square-foot property in suburban Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal The...
Dallas Morning News Parallel Capital Partners Inc has lined up $95 million of financing against the Urban Towers in Irving, Texas, about 12 miles northwest of Dallas Bank of America provided the five-year loan, which was arranged by Newmark Urban...