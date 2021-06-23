Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Vornado Realty Trust is offering for sale the 670,000-square-foot development site at 93-30 93rd St in Queens, NY The New York REIT has hired JLL to market the site, which could fetch about $85 million The site is best suited for a...
Commercial Observer Naftali Group has paid $71 million, or about $554,688/unit, for the 128-unit Eagle Court apartment property at 215 West 84th St in Manhattan JLL brokered the deal and arranged $46 million of acquisition financing from an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Condor Hospitality Trust Inc is offering for sale its entire portfolio of 15 hotels with 1,908 rooms in eight states The Bethesda, Md, REIT has hired Hodges Ward Elliott to market the properties Dan Peek,...
New York Post A venture of Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners and Cain International has plans to develop a 185,000-square-foot office building at 125 West 57th St in Manhattan The site currently is home to the Calvary Baptist Church, which the venture...
Commercial Observer CTL Capital has provided $825 million of financing against the 500,000-square-foot Claremont Tower office property in Newark, NJ Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan, which has a 215-year term and a coupon that’s less than...
The Real Deal Colonnade Management has paid $192 million for the land beneath 909 Third Ave, a 134 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The New York company bought the land, or fee interest, from 601W Cos, which had acquired it in 2004...
The Real Deal BLDG Management has filed plans to develop an 818-unit residential building in Queens, NY The property, at 42-02 Orchard St, will have a ground-floor retail component The development site sits along Jackson Avenue in the...
The Real Deal Brookfield Property Partners has secured $224 million of financing against the 559,000-square-foot office building at 300 Vesey St in Manhattan Standard Chartered Bank provided the loan, which allowed Brookfield to retire $180 million...
Commercial Observer J&R Acquisitions has paid $182 million for the 15,000-square-foot industrial building at 1301 Metropolitan Ave in Brooklyn, NY Peabody Webster Holdings sold the property in a deal brokered by TerraCRG The deal also includes a...