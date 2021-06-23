Log In or Subscribe to read more
Employees are slowly returning to the office However, many companies already have instituted a hybrid work model, which could have a lasting affect on the United States office...
Many hotels have either yet to reopen or are just reopening Yet capital, be it equity or debt, to buy or recapitalize properties is plentiful Loan spreads have tightened by 150 basis points or more over the past 30-45...
The Seattle investment manager so far has raised $120 million for its latest vehicle, the Columbia Pacific Recovery Fund Its loans and preferred-equity investments will have two- to five-year terms, range from $10 million to $30 million apiece and...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Liberty Base Investments has paid $15 million, or about $141,509/unit, for the Blue Lake Village Apartments in Miami Shores, Fla A company managed by Fidel Yero sold the 106-unit complex, which sits on...
The Annex Group has lined up $583 million of financing for the development of Union at Wiley, a 180-unit apartment property in Cedar Rapids, Iowa The Indianapolis developer received a $27 million construction loan as well as $183 million of permeant...
Commercial Observer CTL Capital has provided $825 million of financing against the 500,000-square-foot Claremont Tower office property in Newark, NJ Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan, which has a 215-year term and a coupon that’s less than...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The vacancy rate for the nation’s professionally managed apartment units increased last year to 53 percent – its highest level since 2011 – from 47 percent in 2019, according to...
Vacancies rose and rental rates dropped in cities like New York, Chicago and Los Angeles Meanwhile, occupancies and rents were on the rise in southern US cities, like Atlanta and Tampa,...
Dallas Morning News Parallel Capital Partners Inc has lined up $95 million of financing against the Urban Towers in Irving, Texas, about 12 miles northwest of Dallas Bank of America provided the five-year loan, which was arranged by Newmark Urban...