Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has agreed to pay $270 million, or $731,707/room, for the 369-room Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, Fla The Bethesda, Md, REIT is buying the property from KSL...
The Real Deal Vornado Realty Trust is offering for sale the 670,000-square-foot development site at 93-30 93rd St in Queens, NY The New York REIT has hired JLL to market the site, which could fetch about $85 million The site is best suited for a...
The Real Deal Apartment Income REIT is offering for sale a portfolio of 12 properties with a total of 556 units in Manhattan The Denver REIT has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the portfolio, with an asking price of $250 million, or...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Triten Real Estate Partners and Taconic Capital Advisors has sold 1111 Fannin St, a 428,629-square-foot office building in downtown Houston, to Harris County, Texas The purchase price was not disclosed Triten,...
Dallas Business Journal ShainRealty Capital has bought Reflections at Highpoint, a 373-unit apartment property in Dallas, for $4635 million, or about $124,263/unit The buyer was not disclosed Greysteel brokered the deal on behalf of the buyer, a Los...
Washington Business Journal Finmarc Management Inc has paid $336 million, or $168/sf, for the 200,000-square-foot Park East Corporate Center in Chantilly, Va The seller was not disclosed The three-building office property, at 14150, 14048 and 13990...
REBusiness Online Woodside Health has paid $182 million, or $18372/sf, for Arrowhead Executive Center, a 99,062-square-foot office complex in Glendale, Ariz The Cleveland management firm purchased the property from Holualoa Cos of Tucson, Ariz,...
South Florida Business Journal Brookfield Asset Management has paid $263 million, or about $18105/sf, for the 145,260-square-foot Bristol Logistics Center in Doral, Fla The Toronto commercial real estate company bought the distribution warehouse, at...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Liberty Base Investments has paid $15 million, or about $141,509/unit, for the Blue Lake Village Apartments in Miami Shores, Fla A company managed by Fidel Yero sold the 106-unit complex, which sits on...