Sares Regis Group has paid $691 million, or $287,916/unit, for Level at Sixteenth, a 240-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager acquired the property from an affiliate of Abacus Capital Group of New York,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has agreed to pay $270 million, or $731,707/room, for the 369-room Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, Fla The Bethesda, Md, REIT is buying the property from KSL...
Commercial Observer Naftali Group has paid $71 million, or about $554,688/unit, for the 128-unit Eagle Court apartment property at 215 West 84th St in Manhattan JLL brokered the deal and arranged $46 million of acquisition financing from an...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Triten Real Estate Partners and Taconic Capital Advisors has sold 1111 Fannin St, a 428,629-square-foot office building in downtown Houston, to Harris County, Texas The purchase price was not disclosed Triten,...
Dallas Business Journal ShainRealty Capital has bought Reflections at Highpoint, a 373-unit apartment property in Dallas, for $4635 million, or about $124,263/unit The buyer was not disclosed Greysteel brokered the deal on behalf of the buyer, a Los...
Washington Business Journal Finmarc Management Inc has paid $336 million, or $168/sf, for the 200,000-square-foot Park East Corporate Center in Chantilly, Va The seller was not disclosed The three-building office property, at 14150, 14048 and 13990...
REBusiness Online Woodside Health has paid $182 million, or $18372/sf, for Arrowhead Executive Center, a 99,062-square-foot office complex in Glendale, Ariz The Cleveland management firm purchased the property from Holualoa Cos of Tucson, Ariz,...
South Florida Business Journal Brookfield Asset Management has paid $263 million, or about $18105/sf, for the 145,260-square-foot Bristol Logistics Center in Doral, Fla The Toronto commercial real estate company bought the distribution warehouse, at...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Liberty Base Investments has paid $15 million, or about $141,509/unit, for the Blue Lake Village Apartments in Miami Shores, Fla A company managed by Fidel Yero sold the 106-unit complex, which sits on...