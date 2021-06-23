Log In or Subscribe to read more
Square Mile Capital Management has made a $75 million preferred-equity investment in a 1,046-room select-service hotel development in Manhattan’s Times Square area McSam Hotel Group, a Great Neck, NY, developer, already has broken ground on...
Rentvcom M2 Ingredients has agreed to fully lease the 155,000-square-foot industrial building at 1395 Park Center Drive in Vista, Calif The Carlsbad, Calif, company, which manufactures and distributes organic whole-food mushroom powders that are...
Just as the uncertainty about how different property types would fare has faded as the pandemic passes, questions about the post-pandemic impacts on different property sectors are already beginning to be answered as the economy...
Employees are slowly returning to the office However, many companies already have instituted a hybrid work model, which could have a lasting affect on the United States office...
Many hotels have either yet to reopen or are just reopening Yet capital, be it equity or debt, to buy or recapitalize properties is plentiful Loan spreads have tightened by 150 basis points or more over the past 30-45...
The Seattle investment manager so far has raised $120 million for its latest vehicle, the Columbia Pacific Recovery Fund Its loans and preferred-equity investments will have two- to five-year terms, range from $10 million to $30 million apiece and...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Liberty Base Investments has paid $15 million, or about $141,509/unit, for the Blue Lake Village Apartments in Miami Shores, Fla A company managed by Fidel Yero sold the 106-unit complex, which sits on...
The Annex Group has lined up $583 million of financing for the development of Union at Wiley, a 180-unit apartment property in Cedar Rapids, Iowa The Indianapolis developer received a $27 million construction loan as well as $183 million of permeant...
Commercial Observer CTL Capital has provided $825 million of financing against the 500,000-square-foot Claremont Tower office property in Newark, NJ Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan, which has a 215-year term and a coupon that’s less than...