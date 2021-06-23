Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Naftali Group has paid $71 million, or about $554,688/unit, for the 128-unit Eagle Court apartment property at 215 West 84th St in Manhattan JLL brokered the deal and arranged $46 million of acquisition financing from an...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Triten Real Estate Partners and Taconic Capital Advisors has sold 1111 Fannin St, a 428,629-square-foot office building in downtown Houston, to Harris County, Texas The purchase price was not disclosed Triten,...
Dallas Business Journal ShainRealty Capital has bought Reflections at Highpoint, a 373-unit apartment property in Dallas, for $4635 million, or about $124,263/unit The buyer was not disclosed Greysteel brokered the deal on behalf of the buyer, a Los...
Washington Business Journal Finmarc Management Inc has paid $336 million, or $168/sf, for the 200,000-square-foot Park East Corporate Center in Chantilly, Va The seller was not disclosed The three-building office property, at 14150, 14048 and 13990...
REBusiness Online Woodside Health has paid $182 million, or $18372/sf, for Arrowhead Executive Center, a 99,062-square-foot office complex in Glendale, Ariz The Cleveland management firm purchased the property from Holualoa Cos of Tucson, Ariz,...
South Florida Business Journal Brookfield Asset Management has paid $263 million, or about $18105/sf, for the 145,260-square-foot Bristol Logistics Center in Doral, Fla The Toronto commercial real estate company bought the distribution warehouse, at...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Liberty Base Investments has paid $15 million, or about $141,509/unit, for the Blue Lake Village Apartments in Miami Shores, Fla A company managed by Fidel Yero sold the 106-unit complex, which sits on...
The Real Deal Colonnade Management has paid $192 million for the land beneath 909 Third Ave, a 134 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The New York company bought the land, or fee interest, from 601W Cos, which had acquired it in 2004...
Minneapolis/ St Paul Business Journal Peak Capital Partners has paid $447 million, or $259,883/unit, for the 172-unit Hello Apartments in Golden Valley, Minn The Provo, Utah, real estate investment firm purchased the complex from Continental...