Rent collections at professionally managed apartment properties finished last month at a 946 percent rate, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s Rent Payment Tracker That’s a 04 percentage-point drop from the 95 percent...
Commercial Property Executive A venture led by Hines has broken ground on Whiteland 65 Logistics Center, a 11 million-square-foot industrial property in Whiteland, Ind The Houston company is investing $288 million in the property, which it is...
The Real Deal Vornado Realty Trust is offering for sale the 670,000-square-foot development site at 93-30 93rd St in Queens, NY The New York REIT has hired JLL to market the site, which could fetch about $85 million The site is best suited for a...
Just as the uncertainty about how different property types would fare has faded as the pandemic passes, questions about the post-pandemic impacts on different property sectors are already beginning to be answered as the economy...
Crain’s Chicago Business Amazoncom Inc is planning to build a 140,000-square-foot distribution center in Chicago The industrial project will be built on a 26-acre development site at the northwest corner of Kostner Avenue and Division Street,...
Employees are slowly returning to the office However, many companies already have instituted a hybrid work model, which could have a lasting affect on the United States office...
Charlotte Business Journal Lincoln Harris has proposed building an office property with up to 250,000 square feet in Charlotte, NC The project is being planned for the Charlotte developer’s Phillips Place mixed-use complex in the city’s...
Bisnow Elm Street Development has filed plans to build a 280-unit apartment project at the intersection of Richmond Highway and Buckman Road in Alexandria, Va The McLean, Va, company is under contract to buy the five-acre site, which previously had...
Bisnow Foulger-Pratt has broken ground on Rae at Westlake, a 343-unit apartment property in Bethesda, Md The Potomac, Md, developer plans on completing the project in the third quarter of 2023 The five-story building is being built at the...