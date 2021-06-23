Log In or Subscribe to read more
Employees are slowly returning to the office However, many companies already have instituted a hybrid work model, which could have a lasting affect on the United States office...
REBusiness Online Woodside Health has paid $182 million, or $18372/sf, for Arrowhead Executive Center, a 99,062-square-foot office complex in Glendale, Ariz The Cleveland management firm purchased the property from Holualoa Cos of Tucson, Ariz,...
Multi Housing News A joint venture of Crescent Communities and ParkProperty Capital is breaking ground this month on NOVEL White Fence Farm, a 202-unit apartment property in Lakewood, Colo Crescent, of Charlotte, NC, and ParkProperty, of Atlanta,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The vacancy rate for the nation’s professionally managed apartment units increased last year to 53 percent – its highest level since 2011 – from 47 percent in 2019, according to...
Mile High CRE Central Development has broken ground on Encompass 171, a 171,600-square-foot industrial building in Englewood, Colo It will be the fourth building in the 62-acre Encompass Business Park, at 7033 South Blackhawk St, which is 16 miles...
Phoenix Business Journal Silver Creek Development has paid $343 million, or $26255/sf, for Ascend at Chandler Airport, a 130,642-square-foot office building in Chandler, Ariz The Beverly Hills, Calif, developer purchased the property from Irgens of...
South Florida Business Journal Cano Health has agreed to fully lease the 115,358-square-foot 1200 Building at 9675 NW 117th Ave in Miami An affiliate of Bridge Investment Group owns the property, which is part of the Flagler Station business park...
Dallas Morning News American West Worldwide Express Inc has agreed to lease 108,000 square feet of industrial space at 3535 La Reunion Parkway in Dallas Taurus Investment Holdings owns the property and was represented in the deal by Holt Lunsford...
Rentvcom Lighthouse Investments has acquired the 120-room Loews Hotel 1000 in downtown Seattle The purchase price was not disclosed The Beverly Hills, Calif, company bought the property from Loews Hotel & Co of New York, which had bought it in...