A venture led by Kennedy Wilson has bought three apartment properties totaling 640 units in the Boise, Idaho, area for $143 million, or about $223,438/unit The properties are Lofts at Ten Mile, with 240 units at 2940 West Cobalt Drive in Meridian,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of TSG, Lineaire Group and Bridge Investment Group is developing Wynwood Haus, a 224-unit apartment project in Miami The 20-story property is being built on a 069-acre site at 1765 North Miami Ave in the...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by developer Guiseppe Iadiserma has lined up $225 million of construction financing for the first phase of the Oasis Hallandale mixed-use project in Hallandale Beach, Fla The project, which broke...
Dallas Business Journal Quiet 3PF has opened a fulfillment center with more than 550,000 square feet in Dallas The Devens, Mass, company, a logistics provider for premium lifestyle brands, moved into the industrial property, at 10750 Denton Drive,...
Puget Sound Business Journal Trent Development has broken ground on The Rook, a 358-unit apartment project in Tacoma, Wash The $105 million property will benefit from a 12-year tax abatement The Seattle developer is building the property at 1502...
Rentvcom Joyin Inc has agreed to fully lease a 120,000-square-foot industrial building that is being constructed at 10415 8th St in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif The Tempe, Ariz, manufacturer of children’s toys and party supplies was represented in...
Square Mile Capital Management has made a $75 million preferred-equity investment in a 1,046-room select-service hotel development in Manhattan’s Times Square area McSam Hotel Group, a Great Neck, NY, developer, already has broken ground on...
Commercial Property Executive A venture led by Hines has broken ground on Whiteland 65 Logistics Center, a 11 million-square-foot industrial property in Whiteland, Ind The Houston company is investing $288 million in the property, which it is...
The Real Deal Vornado Realty Trust is offering for sale the 670,000-square-foot development site at 93-30 93rd St in Queens, NY The New York REIT has hired JLL to market the site, which could fetch about $85 million The site is best suited for a...