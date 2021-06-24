Log In or Subscribe to read more
The President wants to increase the role government plays in the lives of working-class Americans That could result in changes to important policies that govern the commercial real estate...
Commercial Observer Wells Fargo Bank has provided $185 million of financing against the 782,921-square-foot office building at 437 Madison Ave in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of the William Kaufman Organization...
Square Mile Capital Management has made a $75 million preferred-equity investment in a 1,046-room select-service hotel development in Manhattan’s Times Square area McSam Hotel Group, a Great Neck, NY, developer, already has broken ground on...
Rent collections at professionally managed apartment properties finished last month at a 946 percent rate, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s Rent Payment Tracker That’s a 04 percentage-point drop from the 95 percent...
Just as the uncertainty about how different property types would fare has faded as the pandemic passes, questions about the post-pandemic impacts on different property sectors are already beginning to be answered as the economy...
The Seattle investment manager so far has raised $120 million for its latest vehicle, the Columbia Pacific Recovery Fund Its loans and preferred-equity investments will have two- to five-year terms, range from $10 million to $30 million apiece and...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Liberty Base Investments has paid $15 million, or about $141,509/unit, for the Blue Lake Village Apartments in Miami Shores, Fla A company managed by Fidel Yero sold the 106-unit complex, which sits on...
The Annex Group has lined up $583 million of financing for the development of Union at Wiley, a 180-unit apartment property in Cedar Rapids, Iowa The Indianapolis developer received a $27 million construction loan as well as $183 million of permeant...
Commercial Observer CTL Capital has provided $825 million of financing against the 500,000-square-foot Claremont Tower office property in Newark, NJ Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan, which has a 215-year term and a coupon that’s less than...