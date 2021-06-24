Log In or Subscribe to read more
The coronavirus pandemic impacted the hotel and retail sectors the hardest, but the office sector could be undergoing a seismic shift that even an improving economy might not benefit The distress is here and more is on its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Allianz Life Insurance Co has provided $575 million of financing to help fund the acquisition, by a venture of Pacific Urban Residential and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, of the...
Commercial Observer Wells Fargo Bank has provided $185 million of financing against the 782,921-square-foot office building at 437 Madison Ave in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of the William Kaufman Organization...
Square Mile Capital Management has made a $75 million preferred-equity investment in a 1,046-room select-service hotel development in Manhattan’s Times Square area McSam Hotel Group, a Great Neck, NY, developer, already has broken ground on...
Rent collections at professionally managed apartment properties finished last month at a 946 percent rate, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s Rent Payment Tracker That’s a 04 percentage-point drop from the 95 percent...
Just as the uncertainty about how different property types would fare has faded as the pandemic passes, questions about the post-pandemic impacts on different property sectors are already beginning to be answered as the economy...
Employees are slowly returning to the office However, many companies already have instituted a hybrid work model, which could have a lasting affect on the United States office...
Many hotels have either yet to reopen or are just reopening Yet capital, be it equity or debt, to buy or recapitalize properties is plentiful Loan spreads have tightened by 150 basis points or more over the past 30-45...
The Seattle investment manager so far has raised $120 million for its latest vehicle, the Columbia Pacific Recovery Fund Its loans and preferred-equity investments will have two- to five-year terms, range from $10 million to $30 million apiece and...