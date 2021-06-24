Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Quiet 3PF has opened a fulfillment center with more than 550,000 square feet in Dallas The Devens, Mass, company, a logistics provider for premium lifestyle brands, moved into the industrial property, at 10750 Denton Drive,...
Rentvcom Joyin Inc has agreed to fully lease a 120,000-square-foot industrial building that is being constructed at 10415 8th St in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif The Tempe, Ariz, manufacturer of children’s toys and party supplies was represented in...
Rent collections at professionally managed apartment properties finished last month at a 946 percent rate, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s Rent Payment Tracker That’s a 04 percentage-point drop from the 95 percent...
Rentvcom M2 Ingredients has agreed to fully lease the 155,000-square-foot industrial building at 1395 Park Center Drive in Vista, Calif The Carlsbad, Calif, company, which manufactures and distributes organic whole-food mushroom powders that are...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Triten Real Estate Partners and Taconic Capital Advisors has sold 1111 Fannin St, a 428,629-square-foot office building in downtown Houston, to Harris County, Texas The purchase price was not disclosed Triten,...
Dallas Business Journal ShainRealty Capital has bought Reflections at Highpoint, a 373-unit apartment property in Dallas, for $4635 million, or about $124,263/unit The buyer was not disclosed Greysteel brokered the deal on behalf of the buyer, a Los...
Employees are slowly returning to the office However, many companies already have instituted a hybrid work model, which could have a lasting affect on the United States office...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The vacancy rate for the nation’s professionally managed apartment units increased last year to 53 percent – its highest level since 2011 – from 47 percent in 2019, according to...
San Antonio Business Journal Plans have been approved for the Cattleman Square Lofts, a 138-unit workforce-housing property in San Antonio Work could start as early as January on the property, which is being built by Alamo Community Group at 811...