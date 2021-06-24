Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal GI Partners has paid $79 million, or $55668/sf, for the 141,913-square-foot life-sciences building at 3701 Market St in Philadelphia The San Francisco real estate investment company bought the eight-story property from...
Washington Business Journal Boyd Watterson Asset Management has paid $48 million, or about $30067/sf, for McLearen Center, a 159,644-square-foot office building in Herndon, Va The Cleveland company bought the property from Lexington Realty Trust, a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Electra America and AKA has paid $19 million, or $97,938/room, for the 194-room Roger Hotel in Manhattan Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, a Bethesda, Md, REIT, sold the property, which it had...
Opus Group and Clarion Partners have broken ground on Point 70 Logistics Park, a 11 million-square-foot industrial property in Greenfield, Ind The property is being built on an 88-acre site at the intersection of North 700 W and West 300 N, which is...
Universe Holdings, a multifamily specialist that has focused on the Southern California market since its founding in 1994, is expanding its presence to the eastern United States It made its first non-West Coast purchase last month, paying $60...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of TSG, Lineaire Group and Bridge Investment Group is developing Wynwood Haus, a 224-unit apartment project in Miami The 20-story property is being built on a 069-acre site at 1765 North Miami Ave in the...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by developer Guiseppe Iadiserma has lined up $225 million of construction financing for the first phase of the Oasis Hallandale mixed-use project in Hallandale Beach, Fla The project, which broke...
Dallas Business Journal Quiet 3PF has opened a fulfillment center with more than 550,000 square feet in Dallas The Devens, Mass, company, a logistics provider for premium lifestyle brands, moved into the industrial property, at 10750 Denton Drive,...
Puget Sound Business Journal Trent Development has broken ground on The Rook, a 358-unit apartment project in Tacoma, Wash The $105 million property will benefit from a 12-year tax abatement The Seattle developer is building the property at 1502...