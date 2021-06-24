Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal GI Partners has paid $79 million, or $55668/sf, for the 141,913-square-foot life-sciences building at 3701 Market St in Philadelphia The San Francisco real estate investment company bought the eight-story property from...
Washington Business Journal Boyd Watterson Asset Management has paid $48 million, or about $30067/sf, for McLearen Center, a 159,644-square-foot office building in Herndon, Va The Cleveland company bought the property from Lexington Realty Trust, a...
A venture led by Kennedy Wilson has bought three apartment properties totaling 640 units in the Boise, Idaho, area for $143 million, or about $223,438/unit The properties are Lofts at Ten Mile, with 240 units at 2940 West Cobalt Drive in Meridian,...
Universe Holdings, a multifamily specialist that has focused on the Southern California market since its founding in 1994, is expanding its presence to the eastern United States It made its first non-West Coast purchase last month, paying $60...
Boston Business Journal Alexandria Real Estate Equities is buying the 405,000-square-foot Charles Park office complex in Cambridge, Mass, for $815 million, or about $2,012/sf The Pasadena, Calif, REIT is acquiring the property from a venture of...
Commercial Observer A venture of Cammeby’s International Group and Harbor Group International has agreed to pay $1 billion for a portfolio of 41 apartment properties with about 5,300 units in New Jersey It is buying the portfolio from a...
A venture of AMS Hospitality and Black Salmon has paid $255 million, or $262,887/unit, for the 97-room Circa 39 hotel in Miami Beach, Fla The venture bought the property from a local investor group that had owned it since 2008 Calmwater Capital...
Sares Regis Group has paid $691 million, or $287,916/unit, for Level at Sixteenth, a 240-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager acquired the property from an affiliate of Abacus Capital Group of New York,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has agreed to pay $270 million, or $731,707/room, for the 369-room Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, Fla The Bethesda, Md, REIT is buying the property from KSL...