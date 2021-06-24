Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Wells Fargo Bank has provided $185 million of financing against the 782,921-square-foot office building at 437 Madison Ave in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of the William Kaufman Organization...
Boston Business Journal Alexandria Real Estate Equities is buying the 405,000-square-foot Charles Park office complex in Cambridge, Mass, for $815 million, or about $2,012/sf The Pasadena, Calif, REIT is acquiring the property from a venture of...
A venture of AMS Hospitality and Black Salmon has paid $255 million, or $262,887/unit, for the 97-room Circa 39 hotel in Miami Beach, Fla The venture bought the property from a local investor group that had owned it since 2008 Calmwater Capital...
Sares Regis Group has paid $691 million, or $287,916/unit, for Level at Sixteenth, a 240-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager acquired the property from an affiliate of Abacus Capital Group of New York,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has agreed to pay $270 million, or $731,707/room, for the 369-room Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, Fla The Bethesda, Md, REIT is buying the property from KSL...
The Real Deal Vornado Realty Trust is offering for sale the 670,000-square-foot development site at 93-30 93rd St in Queens, NY The New York REIT has hired JLL to market the site, which could fetch about $85 million The site is best suited for a...
The Real Deal Apartment Income REIT is offering for sale a portfolio of 12 properties with a total of 556 units in Manhattan The Denver REIT has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the portfolio, with an asking price of $250 million, or...
Commercial Observer Naftali Group has paid $71 million, or about $554,688/unit, for the 128-unit Eagle Court apartment property at 215 West 84th St in Manhattan JLL brokered the deal and arranged $46 million of acquisition financing from an...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Triten Real Estate Partners and Taconic Capital Advisors has sold 1111 Fannin St, a 428,629-square-foot office building in downtown Houston, to Harris County, Texas The purchase price was not disclosed Triten,...