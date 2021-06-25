Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal A venture of Witnick Real Estate Partners, Namdar Realty Group and Gorjian Real Estate Group has paid $235 million, or $1175 million/unit, for the 20-unit apartment property at 30 East 14th St in Manhattan It bought the five-story...
The Real Deal Harbor Group International has paid $54 million, or $319,527/unit, for the 169-unit Henry apartment property in Pomona, NY, about 35 miles north of Manhattan The Norfolk, Va, investment manager bought the complex, at 1 Crystal Hill...
The President wants to increase the role government plays in the lives of working-class Americans That could result in changes to important policies that govern the commercial real estate...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Allianz Life Insurance Co has provided $575 million of financing to help fund the acquisition, by a venture of Pacific Urban Residential and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, of the...
Commercial Observer Wells Fargo Bank has provided $185 million of financing against the 782,921-square-foot office building at 437 Madison Ave in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of the William Kaufman Organization...
Boston Business Journal Alexandria Real Estate Equities is buying the 405,000-square-foot Charles Park office complex in Cambridge, Mass, for $815 million, or about $2,012/sf The Pasadena, Calif, REIT is acquiring the property from a venture of...
Commercial Observer A venture of Cammeby’s International Group and Harbor Group International has agreed to pay $1 billion for a portfolio of 41 apartment properties with about 5,300 units in New Jersey It is buying the portfolio from a...
Square Mile Capital Management has made a $75 million preferred-equity investment in a 1,046-room select-service hotel development in Manhattan’s Times Square area McSam Hotel Group, a Great Neck, NY, developer, already has broken ground on...
Rent collections at professionally managed apartment properties finished last month at a 946 percent rate, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s Rent Payment Tracker That’s a 04 percentage-point drop from the 95 percent...