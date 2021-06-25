Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Peak Management has paid $383 million, or $202,646/unit, for the 189-unit Windsor Commons Apartments in the Baltimore suburb of Milford Mill, Md The Royal Oak, Mich, multifamily specialist bought the property from the Kamson Corp...
Commercial Observer Nuveen Real Estate has paid $110 million, or $301,370/unit, for the 365-unit Mallory Square apartment property in Rockville, Md, about 20 miles northwest of Washington, DC The Chicago company bought the complex from Woodfield...
Boston Properties Inc has paid $100 million, or $65359/sf, for two life-sciences buildings with a combined 153,000 square feet in the Boston suburb of Waltham, Mass The Boston REIT bought the properties from Montana Avenue Capital Partners LLC of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Wharton Industrial Trust has sold a recently-completed vacant warehouse in Plant City, Fla, for $485 million, or about $9510/sf Lexington Realty Trust, a New York REIT, bought the 510,000-square-foot industrial property,...
Dallas Morning News Network Wireless Solutions LLC has leased a 129,511-square-foot office and industrial building in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas Link Industrial Properties owns the building at 2040 McKenzie Drive Bradford Commercial Real...
Houston Business Journal Skanska USA Commercial Development has started work on 1550 on the Green, a 375,000-square-foot office building in downtown Houston Plans for the 28-story project, at 1550 Lamar St, include 7,000 sf of retail space, a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sentinel Real Estate Corp has paid $43 million, or $37391/sf, for the 115,000-square-foot Preserve VII office building in Tampa, Fla The New York real estate investor bought the property from Highwoods...
Regent Properties has paid $420 million, or about $280/sf, for a portfolio of four office properties totaling 15 million square feet in San Diego The Los Angeles investment and development firm purchased the portfolio through its Regent Opportunity...
The Real Deal A venture of Witnick Real Estate Partners, Namdar Realty Group and Gorjian Real Estate Group has paid $235 million, or $1175 million/unit, for the 20-unit apartment property at 30 East 14th St in Manhattan It bought the five-story...