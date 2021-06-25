Log In or Subscribe to read more
Red Development has broken ground on the Grove, a $300 million mixed-use project that will total more than 750,000 square feet in Phoenix The local developer is building the property in two phases on a 15-acre site at the corner of 44th Street and...
South Florida Business Journal A venture that includes Swerdlow Group and SJM Partners has broken ground on the 19-story Sawyer’s Walk mixed-use project in Miami The 250,000-square-foot property is being built on 344 acres at 249 NW Sixth St...
Multi Housing News Reva Development Partners is welcoming the first tenants to Avere on Duane, a 48-unit apartment property in Glen Ellyn, Ill The four-story property sits at 427 Duane St, about 25 miles from Chicago It has one- and two-bedrooms...
Houston Business Journal Skanska USA Commercial Development has started work on 1550 on the Green, a 375,000-square-foot office building in downtown Houston Plans for the 28-story project, at 1550 Lamar St, include 7,000 sf of retail space, a...
Bldup Cambridge Savings Bank has provided $24 million of financing against the 67-room 907 Main hotel in Cambridge, Mass A venture led by Hay Creek Hotels developed the property last year It includes a rooftop restaurant and 2,000-square-foot...
The President wants to increase the role government plays in the lives of working-class Americans That could result in changes to important policies that govern the commercial real estate...
A venture led by Kennedy Wilson has bought three apartment properties totaling 640 units in the Boise, Idaho, area for $143 million, or about $223,438/unit The properties are Lofts at Ten Mile, with 240 units at 2940 West Cobalt Drive in Meridian,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Allianz Life Insurance Co has provided $575 million of financing to help fund the acquisition, by a venture of Pacific Urban Residential and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, of the...
Opus Group and Clarion Partners have broken ground on Point 70 Logistics Park, a 11 million-square-foot industrial property in Greenfield, Ind The property is being built on an 88-acre site at the intersection of North 700 W and West 300 N, which is...