Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Peak Management has paid $383 million, or $202,646/unit, for the 189-unit Windsor Commons Apartments in the Baltimore suburb of Milford Mill, Md The Royal Oak, Mich, multifamily specialist bought the property from the Kamson Corp...
Boston Properties Inc has paid $100 million, or $65359/sf, for two life-sciences buildings with a combined 153,000 square feet in the Boston suburb of Waltham, Mass The Boston REIT bought the properties from Montana Avenue Capital Partners LLC of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Wharton Industrial Trust has sold a recently-completed vacant warehouse in Plant City, Fla, for $485 million, or about $9510/sf Lexington Realty Trust, a New York REIT, bought the 510,000-square-foot industrial property,...
Dallas Morning News CTO Realty Growth Inc has bought the Shops at Legacy North, a 236,000-square-foot office and retail property in Plano, Texas The Daytona Beach, Fla, company acquired the property, at the northeast corner of the Dallas North...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sentinel Real Estate Corp has paid $43 million, or $37391/sf, for the 115,000-square-foot Preserve VII office building in Tampa, Fla The New York real estate investor bought the property from Highwoods...
Regent Properties has paid $420 million, or about $280/sf, for a portfolio of four office properties totaling 15 million square feet in San Diego The Los Angeles investment and development firm purchased the portfolio through its Regent Opportunity...
The Real Deal A venture of Witnick Real Estate Partners, Namdar Realty Group and Gorjian Real Estate Group has paid $235 million, or $1175 million/unit, for the 20-unit apartment property at 30 East 14th St in Manhattan It bought the five-story...
The Real Deal Harbor Group International has paid $54 million, or $319,527/unit, for the 169-unit Henry apartment property in Pomona, NY, about 35 miles north of Manhattan The Norfolk, Va, investment manager bought the complex, at 1 Crystal Hill...
Rentvcom Ronal LLC has paid $174 million, or $49714/sf, for Chauncey Lane Marketplace, a 35,000-square-foot office and retail building in Scottsdale, Ariz The Los Angeles company purchased the property from Chauncey Retail Partners LLC in a deal...