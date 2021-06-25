Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal A venture of Witnick Real Estate Partners, Namdar Realty Group and Gorjian Real Estate Group has paid $235 million, or $1175 million/unit, for the 20-unit apartment property at 30 East 14th St in Manhattan It bought the five-story...
The Real Deal Harbor Group International has paid $54 million, or $319,527/unit, for the 169-unit Henry apartment property in Pomona, NY, about 35 miles north of Manhattan The Norfolk, Va, investment manager bought the complex, at 1 Crystal Hill...
Data from the past year tell the story of an evolving property-sales market: from deal flow, to buyer and seller behavior, to pricing that clearly was influenced by the...
Philadelphia Business Journal GI Partners has paid $79 million, or $55668/sf, for the 141,913-square-foot life-sciences building at 3701 Market St in Philadelphia The San Francisco real estate investment company bought the eight-story property from...
Washington Business Journal Boyd Watterson Asset Management has paid $48 million, or about $30067/sf, for McLearen Center, a 159,644-square-foot office building in Herndon, Va The Cleveland company bought the property from Lexington Realty Trust, a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Electra America and AKA has paid $19 million, or $97,938/room, for the 194-room Roger Hotel in Manhattan Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, a Bethesda, Md, REIT, sold the property, which it had...
A venture led by Kennedy Wilson has bought three apartment properties totaling 640 units in the Boise, Idaho, area for $143 million, or about $223,438/unit The properties are Lofts at Ten Mile, with 240 units at 2940 West Cobalt Drive in Meridian,...
Universe Holdings, a multifamily specialist that has focused on the Southern California market since its founding in 1994, is expanding its presence to the eastern United States It made its first non-West Coast purchase last month, paying $60...
Puget Sound Business Journal Trent Development has broken ground on The Rook, a 358-unit apartment project in Tacoma, Wash The $105 million property will benefit from a 12-year tax abatement The Seattle developer is building the property at 1502...