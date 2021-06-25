Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Wharton Industrial Trust has sold a recently-completed vacant warehouse in Plant City, Fla, for $485 million, or about $9510/sf Lexington Realty Trust, a New York REIT, bought the 510,000-square-foot industrial property,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture that includes Swerdlow Group and SJM Partners has broken ground on the 19-story Sawyer’s Walk mixed-use project in Miami The 250,000-square-foot property is being built on 344 acres at 249 NW Sixth St...
Dallas Morning News Network Wireless Solutions LLC has leased a 129,511-square-foot office and industrial building in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas Link Industrial Properties owns the building at 2040 McKenzie Drive Bradford Commercial Real...
The coronavirus pandemic impacted the hotel and retail sectors the hardest, but the office sector could be undergoing a seismic shift that even an improving economy might not benefit The distress is here and more is on its...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of TSG, Lineaire Group and Bridge Investment Group is developing Wynwood Haus, a 224-unit apartment project in Miami The 20-story property is being built on a 069-acre site at 1765 North Miami Ave in the...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by developer Guiseppe Iadiserma has lined up $225 million of construction financing for the first phase of the Oasis Hallandale mixed-use project in Hallandale Beach, Fla The project, which broke...
Dallas Business Journal The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, better known as the FDIC, has signed a lease for 163,005 square feet of office space in downtown Dallas The government agency is taking its space at Plaza at the Americas, with 109 million...
Dallas Business Journal Quiet 3PF has opened a fulfillment center with more than 550,000 square feet in Dallas The Devens, Mass, company, a logistics provider for premium lifestyle brands, moved into the industrial property, at 10750 Denton Drive,...
Rentvcom Joyin Inc has agreed to fully lease a 120,000-square-foot industrial building that is being constructed at 10415 8th St in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif The Tempe, Ariz, manufacturer of children’s toys and party supplies was represented in...