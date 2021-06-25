Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Peak Management has paid $383 million, or $202,646/unit, for the 189-unit Windsor Commons Apartments in the Baltimore suburb of Milford Mill, Md The Royal Oak, Mich, multifamily specialist bought the property from the Kamson Corp...
Commercial Observer Nuveen Real Estate has paid $110 million, or $301,370/unit, for the 365-unit Mallory Square apartment property in Rockville, Md, about 20 miles northwest of Washington, DC The Chicago company bought the complex from Woodfield...
Boston Properties Inc has paid $100 million, or $65359/sf, for two life-sciences buildings with a combined 153,000 square feet in the Boston suburb of Waltham, Mass The Boston REIT bought the properties from Montana Avenue Capital Partners LLC of...
Charlotte Business Journal Ipex USA LLC has signed a lease for 200,213 square feet of industrial space in Charlotte, NC The Pineville, NC, company, a maker of piping and plastics, is taking its space at the Creekside Commerce Center on John Price...
South Florida Business Journal A venture that includes Swerdlow Group and SJM Partners has broken ground on the 19-story Sawyer’s Walk mixed-use project in Miami The 250,000-square-foot property is being built on 344 acres at 249 NW Sixth St...
Dallas Morning News CTO Realty Growth Inc has bought the Shops at Legacy North, a 236,000-square-foot office and retail property in Plano, Texas The Daytona Beach, Fla, company acquired the property, at the northeast corner of the Dallas North...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sentinel Real Estate Corp has paid $43 million, or $37391/sf, for the 115,000-square-foot Preserve VII office building in Tampa, Fla The New York real estate investor bought the property from Highwoods...
Regent Properties has paid $420 million, or about $280/sf, for a portfolio of four office properties totaling 15 million square feet in San Diego The Los Angeles investment and development firm purchased the portfolio through its Regent Opportunity...
The Real Deal A venture of Witnick Real Estate Partners, Namdar Realty Group and Gorjian Real Estate Group has paid $235 million, or $1175 million/unit, for the 20-unit apartment property at 30 East 14th St in Manhattan It bought the five-story...