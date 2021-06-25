Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Ipex USA LLC has signed a lease for 200,213 square feet of industrial space in Charlotte, NC The Pineville, NC, company, a maker of piping and plastics, is taking its space at the Creekside Commerce Center on John Price...
Dallas Morning News CTO Realty Growth Inc has bought the Shops at Legacy North, a 236,000-square-foot office and retail property in Plano, Texas The Daytona Beach, Fla, company acquired the property, at the northeast corner of the Dallas North...
Houston Business Journal Skanska USA Commercial Development has started work on 1550 on the Green, a 375,000-square-foot office building in downtown Houston Plans for the 28-story project, at 1550 Lamar St, include 7,000 sf of retail space, a...
The coronavirus pandemic impacted the hotel and retail sectors the hardest, but the office sector could be undergoing a seismic shift that even an improving economy might not benefit The distress is here and more is on its...
Dallas Business Journal The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, better known as the FDIC, has signed a lease for 163,005 square feet of office space in downtown Dallas The government agency is taking its space at Plaza at the Americas, with 109 million...
Dallas Business Journal Quiet 3PF has opened a fulfillment center with more than 550,000 square feet in Dallas The Devens, Mass, company, a logistics provider for premium lifestyle brands, moved into the industrial property, at 10750 Denton Drive,...
Rentvcom Joyin Inc has agreed to fully lease a 120,000-square-foot industrial building that is being constructed at 10415 8th St in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif The Tempe, Ariz, manufacturer of children’s toys and party supplies was represented in...
Rent collections at professionally managed apartment properties finished last month at a 946 percent rate, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s Rent Payment Tracker That’s a 04 percentage-point drop from the 95 percent...
Rentvcom M2 Ingredients has agreed to fully lease the 155,000-square-foot industrial building at 1395 Park Center Drive in Vista, Calif The Carlsbad, Calif, company, which manufactures and distributes organic whole-food mushroom powders that are...