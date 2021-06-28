Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of LeCesse Development Corp has sold the 500 Ocean Apartments in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $105 million, or about $307,918/unit The Altamonte Springs, Fla, company sold the six-story property, at 101 South...
South Florida Business Journal Monarch Alternative Capital has bought a majority stake in Citigroup Center, an 812,525-square-foot office building in Miami The New York investor purchased the stake from Tourmaline Capital Partners of Stamford, Conn,...
Chicago Business Journal Community Builders has proposed developing the 207-unit Assemble Chicago affordable-housing building in Chicago The Boston nonprofit is planning the $102 million development for a vacant lot at Van Buren Street and Plymouth...
Boston Business Journal A venture of Tremont Asset Management and Broadway Hospitality Group has filed plans to build a 214-unit apartment project in the Boston suburb of Quincy, Mass The development, at 1469 Hancock St, would consist of a 15-story...
A group of banks led by Valley National Bank has provided $94 million of financing for the construction of a 403-unit apartment property at 55 Union St in the Ironbound area of Newark, NJ The group included Bank Hapoalim of Israel, Abanca USA of...
Denver Business Journal Southern Land Co has broken ground on a 385-unit apartment project in Northglenn, Colo, about 14 miles north of Denver The Nashville, Tenn, developer expects units to be ready next year The property, at 1801 East 120th Ave,...
Red Development has broken ground on the Grove, a $300 million mixed-use project that will total more than 750,000 square feet in Phoenix The local developer is building the property in two phases on a 15-acre site at the corner of 44th Street and...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Wharton Industrial Trust has sold a recently-completed vacant warehouse in Plant City, Fla, for $485 million, or about $9510/sf Lexington Realty Trust, a New York REIT, bought the 510,000-square-foot industrial property,...
Charlotte Business Journal Ipex USA LLC has signed a lease for 200,213 square feet of industrial space in Charlotte, NC The Pineville, NC, company, a maker of piping and plastics, is taking its space at the Creekside Commerce Center on John Price...