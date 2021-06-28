Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal A venture of Tremont Asset Management and Broadway Hospitality Group has filed plans to build a 214-unit apartment project in the Boston suburb of Quincy, Mass The development, at 1469 Hancock St, would consist of a 15-story...
A group of banks led by Valley National Bank has provided $94 million of financing for the construction of a 403-unit apartment property at 55 Union St in the Ironbound area of Newark, NJ The group included Bank Hapoalim of Israel, Abanca USA of...
Red Development has broken ground on the Grove, a $300 million mixed-use project that will total more than 750,000 square feet in Phoenix The local developer is building the property in two phases on a 15-acre site at the corner of 44th Street and...
South Florida Business Journal A venture that includes Swerdlow Group and SJM Partners has broken ground on the 19-story Sawyer’s Walk mixed-use project in Miami The 250,000-square-foot property is being built on 344 acres at 249 NW Sixth St...
YS Developers has lined up $63 million of construction financing for the 151-unit apartment project at 322 Grand Concourse in the Bronx, NY SCALE Lending provided the loan YS, a New York company led by Simon Kaufman, plans to complete the 14-story...
Multi Housing News Reva Development Partners is welcoming the first tenants to Avere on Duane, a 48-unit apartment property in Glen Ellyn, Ill The four-story property sits at 427 Duane St, about 25 miles from Chicago It has one- and two-bedrooms...
Houston Business Journal Skanska USA Commercial Development has started work on 1550 on the Green, a 375,000-square-foot office building in downtown Houston Plans for the 28-story project, at 1550 Lamar St, include 7,000 sf of retail space, a...
Rentvcom Ronal LLC has paid $174 million, or $49714/sf, for Chauncey Lane Marketplace, a 35,000-square-foot office and retail building in Scottsdale, Ariz The Los Angeles company purchased the property from Chauncey Retail Partners LLC in a deal...
A venture led by Kennedy Wilson has bought three apartment properties totaling 640 units in the Boise, Idaho, area for $143 million, or about $223,438/unit The properties are Lofts at Ten Mile, with 240 units at 2940 West Cobalt Drive in Meridian,...